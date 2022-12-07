NEPHI, Utah (ABC4) — Two Utah Highway Patrol vehicles were among the cars that were hit in a series of crashes on northbound Interstate 15 around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7. The crashes caused the interstate to close from milepost 222 to milepost 228 for more than an hour.

Courtesy of Cameron Roden

Courtesy of Cameron Roden

Courtesy of Cameron Roden

Courtesy of Cameron Roden

Courtesy of Cameron Roden

Sgt. Cameron Roden with the UHP told ABC4 that a trooper was one in of the cars when it was hit. He has been transported to a local hospital with minor to moderate injuries. A K-9 was in another vehicle, but Roden said it was not injured in the crash.

Winter conditions and slick roads were likely the reason behind the crash, Roden said.

He added that UHP has responded to about 80 crashes so far today.

This is a developing story. Check back as more information becomes available.