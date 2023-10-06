HELPER, Utah (ABC4) — Helper Fire crews responded to a double semi-truck crash in Helper Friday morning.

On Oct. 6, at around 9:30 a.m., Helper Fire crews responded to a crash with two semi-trucks on US-6.

Officials said that upon arrival, there was fire involved at the scene. Fire personnel were reportedly able to quickly suppress the fire.

EMS responded to those at the scene, though information on the conditions of the individuals involved has not been released.

“A special thank you to Price Fire, Carbon County Ambulance, and Price Dispatch-DPS Price Communications Center,” Helper Fire stated.

This is a developing story. ABC4.com will update this post as more information becomes available.