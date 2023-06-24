CARBON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Two people were saved by bystanders Saturday morning, June 24, after being trapped in a car that was on fire, according to Price Fire Dept.

At around 7:30 a.m., Wellington Fire personnel reportedly responded to the crash, which resulted in two people entrapped in a vehicle.

“As firefighters were gearing up we were updated that the vehicle had caught fire with occupants still inside,” Price Fire states.

Officials say bystanders were able to get the two people that were trapped inside out of the vehicle, saving their lives.

Wellington Fire reportedly put a two-man team on a hose line to knock down the fire, while another firefighter tended to the two rescued from the car.

Both individuals were taken to Castleview Hospital. Their injuries are unknown at this time.

No further information is currently available.