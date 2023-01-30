CEDAR FORT, Utah (ABC4) — Two individuals suffered serious injuries following a car crash in Utah County on Monday, Jan. 30.

According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, a gold car was traveling westbound on State Route 73 around 1:45 p.m. near Eagle Mountain Blvd. when it tried to pass a dump truck in a no-passing zone and hit an eastbound silver car.

  Courtesy of Utah County Sheriff's Office
Police say both drivers are in serious condition and have been transported to local hospitals.

No further information is available at the moment.