GREEN RIVER, Utah (ABC4) — Two first responders were killed on Sunday, April 16, after their truck lost control and rolled down a hill near Green River.

According to Janalee Duke with the Emery County Sheriff’s Office, the two men were climbing a dirt hill in their pickup truck near Green River when the vehicle lost traction, spun out and rolled down the hill.

The two men were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The two first responders have been identified as EMS Stephen Mayall and firefighter Shawn O’Keefe.

The Green River Fire Department posted the following message on social media on Monday: