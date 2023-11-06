CARBON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Two people died of carbon monoxide poisoning earlier this week, according to the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office on social media.

At approximately 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, first responders were dispatched to a “possible carbon monoxide poisoning within Carbon County,” the post states.

Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, Helper Fire, and Carbon County Ambulance responded to a remote area of northwest Carbon County.

Four individuals were reportedly discovered at the scene, and two were airlifted to hospitals for specialized treatment.

The other two individuals did not survive the incident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with this family at this difficult time,” the sheriff’s office stated in the post.

There is no further information available at this time.