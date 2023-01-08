EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) – An 18-year-old man is in critical condition and another has “serious back injuries” due to a T-bone crash in Eagle Mountain on Saturday, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, a Jeep Wrangler with two people inside was heading east on SR-73 in Eagle Mountain approaching Mustang Way.

At the same time, an 18-year-old man driving a Buick Century was reportedly attempting to cross SR-73 to Mustang Way and drove into the path of the Jeep, causing a T-bone crash.

The 18-year-old sustained critical injuries, authorities say, and was flown by a LifeFlight helicopter to the Utah Valley Hospital in Provo.

The driver of the Jeep reportedly sustained minor injuries, while the passenger sustained serious back injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Westlake Emergency Center in Saratoga Springs.

The highway was closed for several hours while deputies investigated the scene. The Sheriff’s Office states that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

No further information is available at this time.