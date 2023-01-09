PIUTE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A 16-year-old girl has died after being allegedly shot and killed by a 17-year-old boy on Sunday night.

The boy is now reportedly facing aggravated murder charges in the Sixth District Juvenile Court. A detention hearing was reportedly held on Monday, Jan. 9 at 11:30 a.m., which found the teen will be held in custody pending further proceedings.

Piute County Sheriff’s Office reportedly responded to a shots fired call just before 10 p.m. on Doc Springs Road about four miles north of Circleville in Piute County. Shortly after, officers found the body of a 16-year-old girl who had been fatally shot near a dirt road.

An investigation lead police to attempt to locate a blue Ford Ranger, which was found traveling east near Glenwood just after 11 p.m. As a Deputy reportedly attempted to stop the Ranger, the driver, later identified as the 17-year-old boy, allegedly fled, leading to a high-speed pursuit that ended near Salina.

When the pursuit ended, the boy was reportedly taken into custody without further incident.

Piute County Sheriff Marty Gleave reportedly began his investigation into the murder by securing search warrants and conducting interviews, before charging the boy with aggravated murder.

“Our county is devastated. We are a small county, and everyone knows this victim and her family,” said Sherriff Gleave. “Murders don’t happen where we live and so, as you can appreciate, everyone (from Piute High School students, faculty and staff to friends and neighbors) is in shock and reeling from this tragedy.”

The identity of both the suspect and the victim and additional information has not been released at this time.

In a statement from the Piute County School District, officials said their hearts and thoughts are with the family. Piute County High School will reportedly have counselors available to help students and the community that may need someone to talk to.