SEVIER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A 15-year-old boy died in a vehicle rollover in Sevier County on Tuesday, May 2.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, a Hyundai Sonata was traveling east on a dirt road just west of Richfield at about 8 p.m. when it lost control and rolled over. Deputies say the driver was traveling “too fast for the road.”

One of the passengers, a 15-year-old boy, was believed to be standing up through the sunroof filming something when the crash happened. The boy was reportedly pinned under the vehicle after it overturned. He died on the scene, officials said.

Two other occupants in the vehicle, a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Investigators are working to determine who was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash. UHP officials say impairment is being investigated as a possible contributor to the incident.

“Our Utah Highway Patrol Troopers are working closely with our State Bureau of Investigation agents along with the Sevier County Attorney’s office on any further actions,” the press release stated. “The Department of Public Safety offers its deepest condolences to the parents and loved ones of the 15-year-old teen.”