TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A 14-year-old boy is missing after he fell through the ice at the Settlement Canyon Reservoir Monday evening.

According to Lt. Jeremy Hansen with the Tooele Police Department, three boys aged 18, 16 and 14 were out on the ice at the Settlement Canyon Reservoir when two of them fell through. The 18-year-old boy was able to come out of the water and get a local citizen to call 911 while the 14-year-old went under.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police were notified about the incident around 7 p.m. and began searching for the 14-year-old boy who went under the ice. The other two teens were transported to a local hospital.

Crews from the Tooele County Search and Rescue, Utah Department of Public Safety and Tooele City Fire Department have joined the search for the 14-year-old.

The DPS Dive Team is developing a plan to locate the boy, Hansen said.

This is a developing story. Check back as more information becomes available.