JUAB COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A 16-year-old teenager from Spanish Fork died in a car crash over the weekend and three others were injured after a rollover crash in Juab County.

Juab County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on Saturday, March 18, just off Highway 6 near the Sahara Sand Dunes. According to authorities, four teenagers were in the car at the time of the accident.

Police believe the car was traveling too fast, lost control, and rolled over. Three of the four teenagers were reportedly ejected from the car and one of them was killed. Two others were flown to a local hospital.

Nebo School District said it was saddened by the news of the teenager’s passing. The 16-year-old boy was a student at Spanish Fork High School.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family,” said Nebo School District Communications and Community Relations Administrator Lana Hiskey. “At this time, we also have another student in critical condition from the accident. We are praying for a full recovery.”

Hiskey said Spanish Fork High will offer crisis counseling to help any student, teacher, or staff member who may need it.

No additional information has been provided at this time.