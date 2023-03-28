SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) — One person is still unaccounted for after a fire fully engulfed a duplex in Spanish Fork around 6:30 a.m. today, Mar. 28, according to officials.

Spanish Fork Fire Department responded to a fire early this morning that completely engulfed one duplex at 2900 block of E. Somerset Village Way, collapsing the second floor.

Authorities arrived and evacuated all nearby duplexes while quickly extinguishing the duplex on fire. Officials say the elderly homeowner of the duplex is still unaccounted for and it is unknown at the time if they were home at the time of the fire.

Red Cross staff and volunteers also responded to the fire, providing emotional support and financial assistance to help the families affected. “In the days and weeks to come, Red Cross will continue to assist the families and connect them with community resources,” Red Cross Regional Communications Director Keith Paul said.

There have been no reported injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. There will be updated information as it becomes available.