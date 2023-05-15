RED NARROWS, Utah (ABC4) — One person was killed in a head-on crash that occurred on US-6 in Spanish Fork Canyon Monday afternoon.

Preliminary investigation shows that a passenger car was going westbound on US-6 near mile marker 191 when it crossed over into the eastbound lanes and hit a pickup truck head-on, according to Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah Highway Patrol.

The driver of the passenger car was pronounced dead on the scene, Cannon said. The driver of the pickup truck was reportedly airlifted to a nearby hospital.

The cause of the crash is not immediately known. Cannon says no other vehicles were involved.

US-6 is closed in both directions at milepost 191 for the next one or two hours, UHP officials said. Expect major delays or consider using an alternative route.