DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — One person was killed in a head-on crash in Duchesne County on Sunday, according to the Utah Dept. of Public Safety.

On Oct. 1, just before 7:15 a.m., a silver Hyundai Elantra was heading westbound on SR-40 near milepost 92.

Officials said a gray Ford F-250 was heading eastbound at the same location when the Hyundai drifted into the eastbound lanes, reportedly due to rainy weather. “The roads were wet,” DPS stated.

The Ford reportedly struck the Hyundai head-on, causing the Hyundai to “split in half,” DPS stated. Three Hyundai passengers were ejected, officials said, while the driver was extricated and pronounced dead at the scene.

The three ejected passengers were reportedly taken to area hospitals.

The driver of the Ford was also extricated, officials said. They were then treated at an area hospital and later released.

The identity of the victim has not been released. Speed is also being investigated as a possible factor in this crash.

No further information is available at this time.