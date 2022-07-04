CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A fast-moving overnight wildfire has forced almost 90 families to evacuate their homes early Monday morning.

Named the “Deuel Creek Fire,” Centerville Police say the blaze broke out a little after 11 p.m. on Sunday night in the foothills east of Centerville.

As the flames continued spreading, 89 homes were forced to evacuate. Southwest winds continued blowing the flames uphill, threatening residents. The evacuation order has since been lifted as of 6 a.m. on Monday.

The fire has spread to around 100 acres and is currently zero percent contained, according to Utah Fire Info.

(Courtesy of Centerville Police)

(Courtesy of Centerville Police)



The fire’s cause is still under investigation but authorities say, “All indications are that this fire was human-caused, the most likely source being fireworks. We will be working with fire investigators to determine the cause.”

The Centerville Mayor has canceled a planned Centerville July 4th Parade and Freedom Run event due to blocked roads and fire operation needs.

Officials say no homes or vehicles have been damaged so far as crews work to contain the fire. Authorities confirm a helicopter will soon arrive to aid in fire containment efforts.

Multiple agencies are currently at the scene including various fire and police departments, search and rescue crews and more.

“This fire had us worried due to the wind speed and direction during the early morning hours,” says Centerville Police. “Fortunately the wind shifted moving the fire away from homes instead of towards them.”

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area at this time so fire crews can continue their operations

Although all residents who were evacuated are allowed to return home, all firebreak access roads in the area will remain closed.

ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.