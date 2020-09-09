Centerville residents continue with cleanup efforts after massive windstorm

CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC 4 News)– Cleanup efforts are underway in Centerville after hurricane-force wind gusts tore through that city on Tuesday.

“Literally have sidewalk ripped up out of the ground from trees,” resident Ashlee Huntington said. “It really sounded like an earthquake.”

Huntington describes what it was like when strong winds pushed a tree on her house.

“I don’t know what they are going to do honestly, Huntington said. “We still don’t have power, don’t know when we will.”

Similar scenes across Centerville. Downed trees, ripped grass, destroyed sidewalks, and fences. The winds knocked down powerlines leaving thousands in the dark.

On Tuesday, Mayor Clark Wilkinson signed a declaration of emergency for Centerville City after extreme winds cause widespread damage.

Resident Grant Voughn is continuing his cleanup efforts and while he does not have any property damage, he does have some downed trees.

“The cleanup process I am clipping off what I have here because I am not a chain saw guy,” Voughn said. “One went down here and of course and there is some kind of evergreen that went down across the street.”

The city is asking folks to submit damage to structures and landscape.

Take a picture and send an email with your name, phone number, address, and estimated cost of damage.