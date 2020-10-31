UPDATE: Missing woman found safe by Centerville Police

UPDATE: Police reported that the woman was found safe on Friday evening.
CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Centerville Police Department is searching for a woman who went missing after walking away from her home on Friday evening.
According to a tweet from CPD, Eleina Moore, 78, went missing after walking away from her home on Courtyard Lane in Centerville around 5:00 p.m. Friday evening.
Police say she has her walker and Yorkshire Terrier with her.
She was last seen wearing a red jacket and denim slacks.
If you have any information on her whereabouts you are asked to call the Centerville Police Department.
