Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the address. We regret the error.

CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has died in a Centerville apartment fire that took place Wednesday night.

Authorities with the Centerville Fire District (CFD) tell ABC4 that they responded to a complex in the area of 88 West 50th South at 7:45 p.m. on reports of an active structure fire.

CFD says that when crews arrived on scene, which consisted of roughly 22 firefighters, there was smoke and flames emerging from both the front and back of the complex.

Fire officials note that despite crews’ quick attack and take down, one apartment unit endured significant damage while several others endured smoke damage. Residents of the affected units are expected to be displaced for a few days.

CFD has disclosed that during a brief search of the area, they located one deceased woman in the complex.

At this time, the cause of the fire is under investigation with detectives on scene, and the woman’s identity remains unknown.

This is a developing story and ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.