PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Park City looked a bit more like Hollywood as celebrities gathered for a charity event in Park City over the weekend.
Operation Smile’s 10th Annual Celebrity Ski and Smile Challenge kicked off at The St. Regis Deer Valley and Deer Valley Resort to raise money for children affected with cleft lip and cleft palates.
Since 1982, Operation Smile is a global nonprofit providing specialized, expert cleft surgery and care. The nonprofit provides “medical expertise, research and care through our dedicated staff and medical and student volunteers around the world, working alongside local governments, nonprofits and health systems and supported by our generous donors.”
The star-studded event was attended by celebrities such as Rebel Wilson, Henry Golding, Dionne Warwick, Evan Ross, Taylor Kinney, Brooke Burke, Michael Trevino, Andrew Zimmern and more.
Activities included a head-to-head dual slalom race with each team consisting of one celebrity skier and four amateur skiers/Operation Smile donors. The winning team was recognized with an award luncheon after the race.
After a day spent on the slopes of Park City, the celebration culminated in a performance by Dionne Warwick singing her iconic hit, “What the World Needs Now.”
The event’s auction night raised over $300,000 towards Operation Smile’s continued efforts to provide cleft lip surgery across the globe.
“Operation Smile has been committed to providing patients with health that lasts through life-saving cleft surgeries and comprehensive care, helping them to better breathe, eat, speak and live lives of greater quality and confidence. Our training and education programs elevate safe surgical standards and strengthen a global network to reach more people earlier in their lives.”
To check out the organization’s efforts or to donate, click here.