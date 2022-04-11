PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Park City looked a bit more like Hollywood as celebrities gathered for a charity event in Park City over the weekend.

Operation Smile’s 10th Annual Celebrity Ski and Smile Challenge kicked off at The St. Regis Deer Valley and Deer Valley Resort to raise money for children affected with cleft lip and cleft palates.

Since 1982, Operation Smile is a global nonprofit providing specialized, expert cleft surgery and care. The nonprofit provides “medical expertise, research and care through our dedicated staff and medical and student volunteers around the world, working alongside local governments, nonprofits and health systems and supported by our generous donors.”

PARK CITY, UTAH – APRIL 02: (L-R) DeVaughn Nixon, Evan Ross, Jennifer Salke, Brooke Burke, Henry Golding, Andrew Zimmern, Dr. Bill Magee, Michael Trevino and Kathy Magee attend Operation Smile’s 10th Annual Park City Ski Challenge Presented By The St. Regis Deer Valley & Deer Valley Resort at The St. Regis Deer Valley on April 02, 2022 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images for Operation Smile)

PARK CITY, UTAH – APRIL 02: Rebel Wilson (R) and Ramona Agruma attend Operation Smile’s 10th Annual Park City Ski Challenge Presented By The St. Regis Deer Valley & Deer Valley Resort at The St. Regis Deer Valley on April 02, 2022 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images for Operation Smile)

PARK CITY, UTAH – APRIL 02: Dionne Warwick performs during Operation Smile’s 10th Annual Park City Ski Challenge Presented By The St. Regis Deer Valley & Deer Valley Resort at The St. Regis Deer Valley on April 02, 2022 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images for Operation Smile)

PARK CITY, UTAH – APRIL 02: (L-R) DeVaughn Nixon, Rebel Wilson and Evan Ross attend Operation Smile’s 10th Annual Park City Ski Challenge Presented By The St. Regis Deer Valley & Deer Valley Resort at The St. Regis Deer Valley on April 02, 2022 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images for Operation Smile)

PARK CITY, UTAH – APRIL 02: Brooke Burke attends Operation Smile’s 10th Annual Park City Ski Challenge Presented By The St. Regis Deer Valley & Deer Valley Resort at The St. Regis Deer Valley on April 02, 2022 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images for Operation Smile)

PARK CITY, UTAH – APRIL 02: (L-R) Liv Lo, Lyla Golding, Henry Golding, Jennifer Salke, Bert Salke and Andrew Zimmern Operation Smile’s 10th Annual Park City Ski Challenge Presented By The St. Regis Deer Valley & Deer Valley Resort at The St. Regis Deer Valley on April 02, 2022 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images for Operation Smile)

PARK CITY, UTAH – APRIL 02: Rebel Wilson attends Operation Smile’s 10th Annual Park City Ski Challenge Presented By The St. Regis Deer Valley & Deer Valley Resort at The St. Regis Deer Valley on April 02, 2022 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images for Operation Smile)

PARK CITY, UTAH – APRIL 02: (L-R) Michael Trevino, Taylor Kinney, Rebel Wilson, Brooke Burke, Jennifer Salke, Evan Ross, Andrew Zimmern and Henry Golding attend Operation Smile’s 10th Annual Park City Ski Challenge Presented By The St. Regis Deer Valley & Deer Valley Resort at The St. Regis Deer Valley on April 02, 2022 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images for Operation Smile)

PARK CITY, UTAH – APRIL 02: (L-R) Henry Golding, Michael Trevino, Andrew Zimmern and Taylor Kinney att Operation Smile’s 10th Annual Park City Ski Challenge Presented By The St. Regis Deer Valley & Deer Valley Resort at The St. Regis Deer Valley on April 02, 2022 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images for Operation Smile)

PARK CITY, UTAH – APRIL 02: (L-R) Taylor Kinney and Andrew Zimmern attend Operation Smile’s 10th Annual Park City Ski Challenge Presented By The St. Regis Deer Valley & Deer Valley Resort at The St. Regis Deer Valley on April 02, 2022 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images for Operation Smile)

PARK CITY, UTAH – APRIL 02: (L-R) Ramona Agruma, Dionne Warwick and Rebel Wilson Operation Smile’s 10th Annual Park City Ski Challenge Presented By The St. Regis Deer Valley & Deer Valley Resort at The St. Regis Deer Valley on April 02, 2022 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images for Operation Smile)

PARK CITY, UTAH – APRIL 02: (L-R) Rebel Wilson, Jessica Meisels President of Fingerprint Communication and Evan Ross attend Operation Smile’s 10th Annual Park City Ski Challenge Presented By The St. Regis Deer Valley & Deer Valley Resort at The St. Regis Deer Valley on April 02, 2022 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images for Operation Smile)

The star-studded event was attended by celebrities such as Rebel Wilson, Henry Golding, Dionne Warwick, Evan Ross, Taylor Kinney, Brooke Burke, Michael Trevino, Andrew Zimmern and more.

Activities included a head-to-head dual slalom race with each team consisting of one celebrity skier and four amateur skiers/Operation Smile donors. The winning team was recognized with an award luncheon after the race.

After a day spent on the slopes of Park City, the celebration culminated in a performance by Dionne Warwick singing her iconic hit, “What the World Needs Now.”

The event’s auction night raised over $300,000 towards Operation Smile’s continued efforts to provide cleft lip surgery across the globe.

“Operation Smile has been committed to providing patients with health that lasts through life-saving cleft surgeries and comprehensive care, helping them to better breathe, eat, speak and live lives of greater quality and confidence. Our training and education programs elevate safe surgical standards and strengthen a global network to reach more people earlier in their lives.”

To check out the organization’s efforts or to donate, click here.