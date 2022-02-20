Celebrate President’s Day with these historical gems we bet you didn’t know

(ABC4) – Though many American’s view President’s Day as an excuse to spend their long weekend on the couch, the holiday has proven to be much more than a day off from school or work.

As stated in a study carried out by Brainly, the world’s largest online learning community, it’s important to know history so that we can properly understand the state of things. Additionally, President’s day allows us to pause and give respect to the legacy of those who came before. Without a doubt, it’s critical for us as citizens of the United States to hold onto the ideals our country stands for; “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

According to the study, President’s Day affects merchant sales and teachers’ agendas just as much as it does our reflection on our country’s history.

Businesses see an average of a 1.2 percent weekly boost in sales on average in the week of President’s Day.

Similarly, around 72 percent of students report that they have learned the most about World War II in terms of major wars throughout U.S. history, while 75 percent of students say their history homework is more challenging than that of any other subject.

According to Brainly, some fun facts to know for President’s Day include:

George Washington was the only president to be unanimously elected by all of the state representatives.

The “S” in Harry S. Truman doesn’t actually stand for anything.

Both John Adams and Thomas Jefferson died on July 4th, 1826, which happened to be the 50th anniversary of the approval of the Declaration of Independence.