Celebrate Pluto Day with these five facts you didn’t know about the ex-planet

(ABC4) – Pluto day, which comes annually every Feb. 18, has been around since the planet was first discovered in 1930. Children and adults alike considered Pluto the ninth planet in our solar system up until 2006 when we were thrown out of orbit after learning that Pluto’s planetary status had been revoked.

Although the curriculum has certainly changed, Pluto still proves to be relevant as children today are still being taught about the ex-planet. To honor Pluto, Brainly, the world’s largest online learning platform, compiled their five favorite facts about the dwarf planet, and we’re here to share them.

Pluto Fact 1: The decision to remove Pluto’s planetary status came about because it shares its orbit around the sun with objects called “plutinos.”

Pluto Fact 2: Pluto is smaller than the Earth’s moon, measuring in at one-sixth of the moon’s mass and one-third of its volume.

Pluto Fact 3: Pluto has five moons, while Earth only has one.

Pluto Fact 4: Pluto has a strange orbit. At times it’s further from the Sun than Neptune, while other times it’s closer to the Sun than Neptune.

Pluto Fact 5: Roughly 55% of Americans, including many scientists, argue that Pluto should be reinstated as a planet.