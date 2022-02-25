UTAH (ABC4) – By now, adults and kids alike should all be familiar with the timeless card game and television series that is Pokémon.

Whether you grew up playing yourself or you raised little Pikachu-lovers, we’ll all come together to celebrate National Pokémon Day on Feb. 27, the day the card game was originally introduced back in 1996.

Since then, Pokémon has come a long way, gaining tremendous ground both nationally and overseas. Pokémon celebrated its twentieth birthday on Feb. 27, 2016. Roughly four months later in July 2016, Pokémon Go took the world by storm. Two years later, in Jan. 2018, Pokémon was brought to life when the first live-action film of the beloved character, Pikachu, began production. The film, Detective Pikachu, was released in May 2019. By Nov. 2019, Pokémon Sword and Shield for the Switch were both released bringing the total number of Pokémon to over 875. Today, there are 898 Pokémon, 59 of which are legendary.

No one can deny the fun the game provides. However, experts are beginning to suggest that Pokémon may be educational, as well. Brainly, an online learning platform, has recently compiled information that proves Pokémon can be incorporated into children’s math, science, and other school studies.

“The best way to teach kids is to meet them where they are and incorporate things they naturally have an interest in outside of a classroom, like Pokémon, into your lesson plans. Whether you use these characters to teach your latest science lesson or include Meowth in your math problem, there is an educational aspect to Pokémon,” according to Brainly’s Parenting Expert Patrick Quinn.

In honor of National Pokémon Day, Brainly has compiled some ideas of how the game can be integrated into your child’s learning experience.

To start, Pokémon incorporates the scientific elements of earth, water, fire, ice, and electricity. Additionally, the game itself requires basic math skills. Many Pokémon names are even rooted in Greek, Latin, Japanese, and other languages.

Some examples of Pokémon with worldly names include:

Pikachu – “pika pika” is Japanese for “sparkle” and chu is Japanese for “squeak”

Squirtle – “squirt” means to shoot water and “turtle” is a water-based reptile

Clefable – “clef” is a musical symbol and “fable” is a fairytale

Umbreon – “umbra” is the darkest part of a shadow and “eon” is a long period of time

Pokémon additionally supports children in their development of critical thinking and imaginative skills. If your kids collect the cards, encourage them to learn the game — it will aid them in dealing with complex situations.

If you were a former player, acknowledge the knowledge in nostalgia and test your skills on family game night. Similarly, Pokémon inspires children to use their imagination. The ability to imagine key success is an essential life skill.