WATCH: Celebrate National Margarita Day with a 1,500 pound boozy beverage

(ABC4) – A memorable date, Feb. 22, 2022, has been recognized as significant aside from being a palindrome day. This Tuesday marks America’s official National Margarita Day, and what better way to celebrate than indulging in your favorite frosty beverage.

To honor this day of fun festivities, ABC4 is bringing you an inside look at the making of the largest margarita you will ever see.

The drink weighs in at a total of 1,500 pounds. A whopping 473 ounces of Gold Tequila went into the making of the margarita, averaging out to roughly 19 standard bottles (25.4 ounces), with an additional 169 ounces of Triple Sec (13.3 standard bottles), 2,028 ounces of margarita mix, and 200 pounds of ice.

The monstrous beverage bound to have any of us dancing the salsa stands six feet tall and four-and-a-half feet wide.