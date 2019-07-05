Celebrate Major Brent Taylor’s 40th Birthday

NORTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – While the family of late Major Brent Taylor continues to mourn the loss of their Father, Son and Husband; they are celebrating his life on what would have been his 40th birthday.

Major Brent Taylor was in his second term as the mayor of North Ogden when he took an unprecedented year of absence to serve his deployment in Afghanistan. In November of 2018, Major Taylor was killed in an insider attack in Kabul. This made him the first sitting U.S. politician to be killed in action since the Civil War.

Saturday, July 6, 2019 was supposed to be a big party with him home, but instead this will be a thank you to the community who has supported the family during Major Taylor’s deployment to Afghanistan and since his death.

Despite losing a father and a hero, the Taylor family wants to give thanks for the outpouring of support from the community, family and friends who have been there during the difficult times since his devastating death.

To pay it forward and carry on his legacy, Major Taylor’s wife Jennie, has started a scholarship foundation. The Major Brent Taylor Leadership Legacy Foundation will make sure Brent’s service-oriented leadership style lives on by providing academic scholarships and ongoing training opportunities for future and current leaders alike.

To mark the 40th birthday, the family wants to raise $40,000 for the foundation. This celebration also serves as an opportunity for those who have fond memories with the beloved hero to share their stories.

The party will be hosted at North Ogden’s city park. The park is located at 2685 North 500 East in North Ogden. For more information on the party or to donate click here.