EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) – The Cedar Valley Airport UT10 has reported a fire.

The Pilot lounge was filmed burning in a Twitter post uploaded by the private organization.

Cedar Valley Airport UT10 Pilot lounge burns. Thanks for the fast response by @UCSO and Eagle Mountain fire department pic.twitter.com/6Cp3lZKvm9 — Cedar Valley Airport UT10 (@CVAirportUT10) March 13, 2022 Courtesy of Cedar Valley Airport UT10

As reported by Spencer Cannon of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, a propane tank allegedly caught fire near an abandoned bus which may have had a fuel tank nearby, leading to the spread of the fire.

Luckily, the Utah County Sheriff’s Department as well as the Eagle Mountain Fire Department responded quickly to the incident and were able to get the fire under control in a short matter of time.