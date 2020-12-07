Cedar High School no longer on lockdown after bomb threat on Monday afternoon

Danger on the road. Blue flasher on the police car at night.

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Cedar High School was placed on a level 2 lockdown after the school received a bomb threat on Monday afternoon.

According to the Cedar City Police Department, police received a call around 2:08 p.m. of a potential bomb threat at the school.

Officers immediately responded to the school and placed it under a level 2 lockdown, a news release said.

When officers arrived on scene, the school was immediately evacuated. All students and faculty were safely escorted out of the building, according to police.

After evacuating the school, police said they located a bag that appeared to be “suspicious”, at which time a bomb-sniffing dog and the St. George bomb squad were called in to assist police.

On Monday evening, Cedar City Police said that after the bomb squad conducted its safety protocols, no explosive devices were found at the school.

Police say “there are no valid threats” at this time.

“We would like to thank the Cedar High School staff, Iron County School District and the many agencies that responded with the cooperative efforts that took place during this incident,” Cedar City Police said in a news release.