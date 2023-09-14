CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Cedar City Police received a report of a fight near the 1000 West block of Brook Street at approximately 11:40 p.m. on Sept. 13. The caller reported that someone was lying in the middle of the road.

During the time officers were responding to the scene another call was received from Cedar City Hospital reporting two male victims with stab wounds. These victims were airlifted to St. George Regional Hospital.

Police observed a vehicle leaving the scene of the initial fight and were able to track down the location of the suspect. A search warrant was then served by the Iron County Metro SWAT, leading to the arrest of one male and one female suspect.

Police have not released the identity of either suspect.

Investigators from the Cedar City PD are actively working to gather information about the motive of the stabbing and the events leading up to the incident.

CCPD currently believes there is no threat to the community.