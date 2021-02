CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Officers are on the lookout for an alleged porch pirate, Monday.

On February 1, the Cedar City Police Department is searching for an alleged suspect involved in a theft out of Iron County.

According to video footage, a hooded suspect is seen walking up to a porch, grabbing a package, and driving away in a truck.

If you have any information about this theft, contact (435)586-2956 and reference case number C21-00252.