CEDAR CITY (ABC4) – Cedar City Police officer Patrick McCoy will receive official recognition for his life-saving efforts dating back to early Jan. when he rescued a man from a burning home.

According to St. George News, McCoy is expected to receive commendation on the evening of March 29 during the annual awards dinner of the Utah Chiefs of Police Association hosted in St. George.

McCoy is being honored for the heroic actions he took on Jan. 3 when firefighters and emergency personnel were dispatched to the area of 320 W. 900 N. on reports of a burning residence. Upon police arrival, law enforcement located Larry Taylor, the home’s only occupant, inside the residence.

St. George News reports that McCoy told Cedar City News that he was at a nearby skate park when he first noticed smoke in the air but figured it was a controlled burn. However, the officer was proven wrong when he received a call summoning firefighters to a home at the end of a nearby street.

After arriving on the scene and being advised that an older man lived in the home by himself, McCoy took matters into his own hands and ran into the residence.

“I started to try to go in and look around for him,” St. George News noted McCoy saying. He continued, “I kept getting lost and I couldn’t breathe, so I came back out. But I kept calling out to him and I could finally hear just kind of a faint moan, almost.”

McCoy then fled to his car to fetch a sweatshirt one of his children left behind that he tied around his face before returning to the fire.

More officers arrived on the scene and used an aerosol fire suppression device to tame the flames emerging through the basement window, while McCoy requested officers in the residence kick the back door open. Despite his plan to re-enter the home by crawling with his face close to the ground if all else failed, the smoke began to clear.

“Once it lifted, I could see just the top of Mr. Taylor’s head, like, at the top of the stairs or something,” St. George News reported McCoy saying. “When I went in there, I couldn’t see much. I remember crawling to him. And I remember looking on the right side of me and it was orange. All I could see was orange. The floor had caved in there, and it was fire that I was seeing. But with the smoke and everything, it was just an orange glow.”

After locating Taylor in the doorway of the bedroom behind the staircase, McCoy was able to pull him out of the home.

Both Taylor and McCoy were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment of smoke inhalation following the incident. McCoy was treated and released the same day, while Taylor spent several days in hospice care.

While Taylor was undergoing treatment in the hospital, McCoy, who had been traveling as part of his regular military reserves training, stopped to visit him.

St. George News added that McCoy visited Taylor for a second time amid his military training travels in early Feb.

“He was out of the hospital, staying up there with his family and his sons,” McCoy said. “I got to sit down and actually talk to him and kind of get to know his story and who he was. He’s a funny guy.”

Despite his strenuous efforts, St. George News revealed that McCoy doesn’t view his actions on Jan. 3 as anything special.

“I think anybody that would have been in my position at the right place and right time would have done the same thing, especially in this profession,” he said. “I think sometimes when you’re in a situation, you don’t know how you’ll react until it’s right in front of you and you have to make a decision.”