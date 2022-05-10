IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing another man over a speaker system on Monday.

Cedar City Police says the suspect is Bryan Burkes, 41.

Police first responded to reports of an ongoing assault. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a man with multiple stab wounds. Two other men were involved in the incident as well.

Authorities say the stabbing happened after the victim accused the suspect, Burkes, of stealing a speaker device that belonged to him.

Burkes disputed the accusation, leading to a verbal argument. Police documents say another man joined in during the argument and Burkes then pulled out a folding pocket knife and threatened to stab the other two men.

Authorities say one of the men punched Burkes in the mouth, causing injury. That’s when police say Burkes stabbed the victim multiple times. During the stabbing, the blade of Burke’s knife became lodged inside the victim’s body.

During police questioning, Burkes admitted to stabbing the victim after being punched in the face.

While officers were escorting Burkes to a patrol car, he became “very agitated that he was being arrested” and began flailing his body around aggressively while resisting police. Officers say Burkes began shouting something about his tooth falling out.

When officers finally placed Burkes inside the patrol car, they discovered a silver tooth cap on the ground nearby.

Authorities say Burkes was on pre-trial release during the stabbing and has prior criminal charges involving possession of dangerous weapons.

Burkes has been arrested on two charges including aggravated assault, aggravated assault resulting in bodily injury, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and interfering with an arresting officer.

He is currently booked at the Iron County Jail.