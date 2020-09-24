CDC: Wearing a costume mask over a cloth mask ‘can be dangerous,’ offers holiday gathering recommendations

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, issued a warning saying kids should not wear a costume mask over a cloth mask because it can be dangerous if it makes it hard to breathe.

According to the CDC Website, they want you to consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask instead. They additionally recommended if you do wear a Halloween mask, make sure it has two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers your mouth and nose and doesn’t leave gaps around your face.

The CDC offered some additional information as people start to plan for fall and winter holiday celebrations such as Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, Halloween, Día de los Muertos, Navratri, Diwali, Thanksgiving, Día de la Virgen de Guadalupe, Hanukah, Kwanzaa, Christmas, and New Year’s.

Since most of these holidays usually mean gatherings of families and friends, parties, and travel, the CDC offers advice to help prevent people’s risk for COVID-19.

The CDC states their recommendations are meant to “supplement—not replace—any state, local, territorial, or tribal health and safety laws, rules, and regulations with which holiday gatherings must comply.”

If you are planning any holiday events, please take into consideration what current COVID-19 level your community has to determine whether to cancel, postpone, or limit the number of participants.

“There are several factors that contribute to the risk of getting infected or infecting others with the virus that causes COVID-19 at a holiday celebration,” the CDC states. “In combination, these factors will create various amounts of risk, so it is important to consider them individually and together.”

Event organizers and those planning on attending should consider the following:

Community levels of COVID-19 – Higher levels of COVID-19 cases and community spread in the gathering location, as well as where attendees are coming from, increase the risk of infection and spread among attendees.

– Higher levels of COVID-19 cases and community spread in the gathering location, as well as where attendees are coming from, increase the risk of infection and spread among attendees. The location of the gathering – Indoor gatherings generally pose more risk than outdoor gatherings. Indoor gatherings with poor ventilation pose more risk than those with good ventilation, such as those with open windows or doors.

– Indoor gatherings generally pose more risk than outdoor gatherings. Indoor gatherings with poor ventilation pose more risk than those with good ventilation, such as those with open windows or doors. The duration of the gathering – Gatherings that last longer pose more risk than shorter gatherings.

– Gatherings that last longer pose more risk than shorter gatherings. The number of people at the gathering – Gatherings with more people pose more risk than gatherings with fewer people.

– Gatherings with more people pose more risk than gatherings with fewer people. The locations attendees are traveling from – Gatherings with attendees who are traveling from different places pose a higher risk than gatherings with attendees who live in the same area.

– Gatherings with attendees who are traveling from different places pose a higher risk than gatherings with attendees who live in the same area. The behaviors of attendees prior to the gathering – Gatherings with attendees who are not adhering to social distancing (staying at least 6 feet apart), mask-wearing, hand washing, and other prevention behaviors pose more risk than gatherings with attendees who are engaging in these preventative behaviors.

– Gatherings with attendees who are not adhering to social distancing (staying at least 6 feet apart), mask-wearing, hand washing, and other prevention behaviors pose more risk than gatherings with attendees who are engaging in these preventative behaviors. The behaviors of attendees during the gathering – Gatherings with more preventive measures, such as mask-wearing, social distancing, and handwashing, in place pose less risk than gatherings where fewer or no preventive measures are being implemented.

For more information on event planning during the pandemic, please visit the Center for Disease Control.