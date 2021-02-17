CDC recommends avoiding pain medicine before getting your Covid-19 vaccination

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – If you’re planning on getting vaccinated against Covid-19 , you may want to stay away from the medicine cabinet. The Centers for Disease Control are now advising against taking some common pain relievers before you get the shot.

Getting vaccinated can cause side effects such as pain around the injection site, headaches, muscle aches, fatigue and fever so some recipients have been taking pain medicine such as acetaminophen, brand name Tylenol, or ibuprofen such as Motrin or Advil, ahead of time to prevent or lessen those symptoms.

Now CDC experts say those medications may lessen the effectiveness of the mRNA vaccine, claiming “…routine prophylactic administration of these medications for the purpose of preventing post-vaccination symptoms is not currently recommended, because information on the impact of such use on mRNA COVID-19 vaccine-induced antibody responses is not available at this time.”

To read the CDC report, go to: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/info-by-product/clinical-considerations.html#underlying-conditions

To read more about vaccine safety on Utah’s Coronavirus website, go to: https://coronavirus.utah.gov/vaccine-information/