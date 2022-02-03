CDC data shows HIV/AIDS greatly affects Black communities

(ABC4) – The CDC has released data showing a disparaging difference in HIV infections throughout the Black community.

Ahead of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day on Feb. 7, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released data showing HIV transmission continues to affect some groups more than others, specifically Black people.

CDC data shows that although Black people only account for 13% of the U.S. population, 40% of people with HIV were Black in 2019.

“HIV disparities can and must end,” says the CDC. “Racism, longstanding systemic inequities, social and economic marginalization, residential segregation, unequal reach of HIV prevention and treatment, and higher levels of HIV in some communities are among the factors that have contributed to these troubling and persistent disparities.”

Researchers found an indisputable link between infections and socio-economic welfare.

52% of Black people diagnosed with HIV resided in areas with higher Social Vulnerability Index (SVI) scores. Social vulnerability is defined by the CDC as “the potential negative effects on communities caused by external stresses on human health. Such stresses include natural or human-caused disasters, or disease outbreaks.”

Major factors in the index also account for poverty, lack of access to transportation, and crowded housing.

A separate report by New York State health officials and the CDC showed COVID-19 vaccination rates were lower for HIV-positive adults than the general population. Black people with HIV had some of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the nation.

“Despite tremendous progress in reducing HIV transmission since the height of the epidemic, HIV continues to disproportionately affect Black people in America,” says Demetre Daskalakis, MD, MPH, Director of CDC’s HIV Prevention Program. “Health disparities are not inevitable and can be addressed. The advanced, highly effective HIV prevention and treatment tools and COVID-19 vaccines that have been accessed by some must be accessible to all. While there is no simple solution to equity, our nation must finally tear down the wall of factors—systemic racism, homophobia, transphobia, HIV-related stigma, and other ingrained barriers—that still obstructs these tools against HIV and COVID-19 from equitably reaching the people who could benefit from them.”