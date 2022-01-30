CDC announces cruise ship COVID-19 protocols have expired

The Carnival Vista, seen here in Miami earlier this month, is one of two ships with planned cruises leaving from Texas in July, (Rhona Wise/AFP via Getty Images)

UTAH (ABC4) – As of Jan. 15, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has dropped the COVID-19 safety restrictions that were in place for cruise lines.

The initial protocols were enforced on Oct. 25, 2021, when the pandemic was considered a public safety emergency. The conditions covered numerous restraints, including the maximum limitation of a seven-day simulated voyage and the requirement for cruise ship operators to obtain a COVID-19 conditional sailing certificate.

Now that the modifications have expired, the CDC will transition to a voluntary program of the previous restrictions in organization with cruise ship operators in order to aid the cruise ship industry in controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

