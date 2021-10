Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The Murray Police Department is seeking the public’s help with identifying a male who is suspected of breaking into a car.

In the video below, the suspect can be seen walking up to a driveway and approaching two cars in the driveway and attempting to open the doors of each car. The suspect was wearing a baseball cap and bookbag.

Courtesy: Murray Police Department

Murray detectives ask that if you have any information regarding this vehicle break-in please call 801-840-4000 for case MR21-27727.