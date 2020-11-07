Caught on camera: Donny Osmond delivers a pillow

CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – She had a problem with package delivery, and the owner of the company stepped up to make it right. The company owner was none other than Donny Osmond.

Amanda Lloyd ordered the pillow from Donny’s decorative throw pillow company. When the wrong pillow showed up, she complained.

The doorbell rang, and it was Donny himself who showed up to correct the pillow delivery. There was a Ring doorbell system that caught all the action.

“So I understand you’ve got COVID,” Osmond says, “I don’t know if I do. I’m having symptoms.” Amanda says.

“Well you can’t keep me away I had to deliver this, hold on let’s open this okay?” Osmond is heard saying.” He rips open the package, “and there you go!”

Osmond takes off the last plastic wrapping and hands it to Lloyd. “I’m so sorry you’ve got these symptoms” “Well, I don’t know I just had a cough, I don’t know,” says Lloyd. Osmond says, “You look fine.” Amanda says, “I should have put makeup on,”

Donny laughs and says, “Ahh you’re fine!”