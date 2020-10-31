HYDE PARK, Utah (ABC4 News) – This morning, leaders at the Bear River Health Department received notification of a Halloween party taking place at Castle Manor, an event center in Hyde Park.

The area is dealing with a record number of cases, with over 5,000 people in Cache, Rich and Box Elder Counties infected with COVID-19.

ABC4’s Northern Utah correspondent, Jordan Verdadeiro has the story.

Health department leaders say they told the event planners to fill out this COVID-19 planning template to make sure they follow regulations.

On the planning template, event organizers are asked to follow standard COVID-19 recommendations.

“Cases are expanding, they’re growing, we do like to review their plans and make suggestions to make it as safe as possible for everybody in attendance,” said Grant Koford, the environmental health director at the Bear River Health Department.

Individuals spearheading the event tell ABC4 News they go to western states, like Idaho and Utah, hosting parties. Previously, the same organizers hosted this event, Cherry Fest in Logan, before the spike in cases. Tonight, a Halloween party called Catastrophe is happening at Castle Manor.

“We talked about the requirements, as far as mask-wearing and social distancing he assured me there as well that he had extra security hired to enforce those things,” said Koford.

Local leaders say they are concerned since the district is dealing with the most COVID-19 cases it’s ever had, but they’re hoping event organizers enforce the department’s recommendations.

“There is a concern on spreading the virus anytime you get together with anybody and any kind of event has the potential for that’s why It’s all that more important to follow these guidelines strictly,” said Koford.

Health department leaders say the event planner is reporting it will host half-capacity at the event center, but as many as 999 people can attend. The department says it will not enforce any penalties if people don’t follow guidelines.

“Usually we find out after the fact that there was no social distancing, that’s why we like to address it beforehand,” said Koford.

Previously, one of the event organizers posted on their social media about parties being banned in Rexburg, Idaho and that’s why they are bringing parties to Utah.

The event organizer declined to go on camera for a comment.

