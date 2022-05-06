SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Roads along State Street in Murray have been shut down after a carjacking suspect led police on a wild chase early Friday morning.

Unified Police Department (UPD) says the incident involved multiple law enforcement agencies. Several juvenile suspects are involved, but no further details on their ages or identities were immediately available.

Authorities say the suspects hit speeds of over 80 mph along State Street and over 90 mph along 1-15 at one point. Police say the suspects almost struck a pedestrian during the pursuit.

The incident began late Thursday night as police were searching for a stolen car from West Valley City that was later involved in a stabbing incident in Murray.

When police spotted the suspect’s vehicle near 700 East and 3300 South around 4:45 a.m. Friday morning, a police pursuit began.

The suspect did not stop and drove all around the valley, hitting areas from downtown Salt Lake City to 9000 South.

The chase remained mostly on State Street where officers were able to spike the suspect’s vehicle tires, ending the chase. The vehicle finally stopped near Fashion Place Mall at 6500 South.

Both northbound and southbound lanes along State Street are currently closed as police work to clear and investigate the scene.

Authorities say at least one suspect has been taken to a local hospital for injury treatment, but no further details have been provided.

ABC4 is sending a crew to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.