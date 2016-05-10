Caregivers Receive ‘Blessing of the Hands’

Caregivers at St. Mark’s Hospital got a blessing of their own Monday. Nearly 1,600 doctors, nurse and hospital staff had their hands blessed in a ceremony at the Rock Garden near the hospital.
During Monday’s event, the hospital recognized caregivers and hospital employees for all they do to promote healing and provide comfort for patients throughout the year.
“I think it really helps them renew their commitment to caring for people, for patients and families and other staff members, umm that their lives matter too.”
The hospital also says for many patients and family members spirituality and compassion go hand in hand in the healing process.