Cardi B criticizes Utah’s porn bill, calls FLDS ‘cult’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Rapper Cardi B took to Twitter to criticize recently passed legislation in Utah, which will require all cellphones and tablets in the state to automatically block pornography. She also shared her thoughts on the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

I respect everyone’s religion but Utah restricting porn and not regulating the disgusting things that happens in the FLDS .That cult is disturbing. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 30, 2021

Another Twitter user responded to the rapper’s tweet adding that, “It’s not just porn. In some counties their dry. No alcohol No tobacco”

I understand that .I will understand if they restrict porn because the state is very religious however they allow soo much disgusting things out there that they claim is part of their religion and that’s MOLESTING CHILDREN …Look it up ! https://t.co/5UPWuMKYfA — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 30, 2021

Back in 2016, Utah was the first state to sign legislation declaring pornography a public health crisis.

Gov. Cox signed House Bill 72 into law on March 23 of this year.

The bill in it’s entirety can be found below: