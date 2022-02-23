Carbon School District cancels classes due to snowstorm

PRICE, Utah (ABC4) – School has been canceled for students at Carbon School District due to a snowstorm on Wednesday.

Officials are citing safety as a concern, saying school buses cannot safely transport students due to unplowed roads in the area.

The district plans to reopen the school tomorrow and is making sure campus parking lots and school grounds are fully cleared.

“Thank you in advance for making other arrangements today,” district officials say. “We understand that it causes an inconvenience with childcare. Please be safe if you are out today.

As a winter storm struck Utah this week, many folks are still struggling with harsh weather conditions, making road travel slick and dangerous.

Highway officials are asking folks to slow down and drive safely if they must commute today.