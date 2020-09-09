Carbon Monoxide poisoning from power outages caused by Utah’s wicked winds a concern

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Authorities are issuing a warning about a new danger after the wind storm wreaked havoc in Utah.

Carbon monoxide poisoning becomes a real threat when people without power start use generators in and around their homes.

Local doctors remind Utahns to think about safety when they start up generators or alternative power sources while service crews work to restore power after the hurricane-force storm knocked power out to nearly 180,000 residents in Utah, Idaho, and Wyoming.

In a press release, Intermountain Healthcare states the biggest danger with generators and portable gas-operated heaters is carbon monoxide poisoning.

“Carbon monoxide is colorless, odorless, and tasteless which is why it is called the silent killer,” the statement reads.

“Never use a generator in your home or garage, even if the doors and windows are open,” said Lindell Weaver, MD, Intermountain’s medical director of hyperbaric medicine. “Only use generators outside, more than 20 feet away from your home, doors, and windows.”

“The power at my house has been out for 26 hours,” Unified Fire Spokesperson Matt McFarland told ABC4 News. “Its important people know not to run an exhaust emitting devices like a generator or heater inside your home, in the garage, or near an air intake, like around your air conditioner or windows.”

McFarland said the symptoms can often be confused with other illnesses.

“It is very important that you have a functioning carbon monoxide detector on every floor of your home,” McFarland added.

Intermountain Healthcare sent out a list of safety measures and reminders:

Every home and business should have a carbon monoxide alarm. Intermountain clinicians recommend carbon monoxide alarms meeting the UL 2034 standard; alarms with a digital display add an additional level of protection. It’s possible for carbon monoxide to be present in levels that will show on the digital display but lower than the level necessary to trigger an alarm.

Be suspicious of carbon monoxide if multiple individuals have “flu-like” symptoms all at once, especially if fever is absent. Dr. Weaver said another clue about poisoning is if one person improves when out of the area where the carbon monoxide exposure is occurring.

If someone experiences symptoms consistent with carbon monoxide poisoning, evacuate the area immediately and call 911.

Staying mindful about the idea of carbon monoxide poisoning when you are using generators is not easy.

Carbon monoxide poisoning systems include:

Headache

Dizziness

Weakness,

Vomiting

Chest Pain

Confusion

Seizure

Loss of Consciousness

Death



The danger of the gas is extreme, even with treatment, disability can occur and McFarland stressed how important it is that everyone gets the word out regarding its dangers.