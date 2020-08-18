Carbon County man charged with 26 felonies after feds find 59K images of child porn

CARBON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Carbon County man is facing over two dozen felonies after police said they found over 59,000 images of child pornography, including photos of local areas frequented by school-aged children.

Helper City Police Department, and Carbon County Sheriff’s Office assisted the FBI in serving a search warrant at the home of Timothy Wayne Harner, 59, on Thursday.

During the search, police seized multiple desktop computers, tablets, laptops, cell phones, and digital storage devices.

On one computer FBI agents identified 40,000 images of child pornography and another 19,000 images of child pornography on a digital storage device. A DVD also contained some of the images and videos the FBI identified as child pornography, all of which depicted prepubescent males and females.

The FBI said there a tremendous number of images they had located and would not be able to identify them all on scene.

A photo on Harner’s cell phone showed the sidewalk and intersection of Main Street and Janet Street in Helper. Police said the intersection is a common crossing point for children who walk to and from Helper Middle School and Sally Mauro Elementary from their homes on the east side of Helper.

Another photo showed parts of the Helper Walkway that runs along the Price River and is also a part of the path that children from the community would take to go to and from school.

The FBI agent stated that these types of pictures were common to find alongside the child pornography

During an interview with agents, Harner confessed to being in possession of child pornography and admitted to having a preference for boys that were twelve years of age.

Due to Harner’s criminal history, law enforcement, along with the photos of the local area, they feel he will continue his pattern of exploiting children in the Helper community.

Harner faces 26 second-degree felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and could possibly still face a federal indictment.