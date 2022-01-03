Carbon County crash leaves man dead

(ABC4) – On Monday morning at around 7:30 a.m. a 48 year-old man from Price, UT, was thrown from his vehicle and found dead when officers arrived on scene.

The man was operating a red Dodge Neon traveling west on SR-123 near milepost 4 when the vehicle wandered off the right edge of the road, overturned left, and passed the centerline, running off the road towards the south edge of the highway and then toppling over.

Authorities have disclosed that the incident had occurred sometime earlier than it was reported.

Though there was no suggestion of driver impairment, the seatbelt showed no signs of use.

There was little impact on traffic as a result of the crash.