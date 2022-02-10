Thieves target Utahns warming up cars unattended, hundreds stolen last year

Avis and Budget rental cars that have not been rented sit in a shopping center parking lot during a statewide stay-at-home order in an effort to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus Friday, March 27, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

UTAH (ABC4) – As Utahns wake up to frosty mornings, it would be nice to start your commute with a warm, toasty car.

As you put the keys in the ignition and start up the engine, you’ll be tempted to head back inside and make a morning coffee or get ready for the day.

Police are warning residents to never make this practice a habit — no matter how tempting it may be.

On Thursday morning, Salt Lake City Police say two vehicles were stolen while they were left running and unattended.

Just in 2022 alone, there have been 57 reported warm-up car thefts, police say. Leaving a running car unattended makes the perfect target for car thieves.

“This is a reminder to never leave your car unattended while running, no matter how convenient it may be,” says SLCPD.

Just last year, between Nov. 2020 and March 2021, police say around 200 vehicles were stolen during the same circumstances.

“A slightly cold ride is better than a really cold walk,” officials say.