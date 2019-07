MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A car fire near I-15 and 7200 South in Midvale sparked a brush fire early Thursday morning.

Vehicle on fire

NB I-15 Exit 297 To 7200 S, Midvale Salt Lake Co,

Right Lane Closed,

Est. Clearance Time: 2:05 AM — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) July 25, 2019

The fire quickly spread and firefighters had to shut down parts of NB I-15 while they worked to put out the fire.

No injures were reported; and the fire is now out and the road is back open.