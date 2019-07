SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A car went up in flames on the Eastbound I-80 exit to Redwood Road in Salt Lake City on Tuesday morning.

Fire affecting roadway

EB I-80 Exit To Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City Salt Lake Co,

Right Shoulder,

Est. Clearance Time: 2:39 AM — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) July 30, 2019

ABC4 was monitoring cameras from the Utah Department of Transportation at the time of the fire, which was just before 2 AM, and watched the fire quickly spread to the grass nearby.

Crews from the Salt Lake City Fire Department were able to quickly put out the flames. Officials reported no injuries and say the cause of the fire is under investigation.