OREM, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Utah car dealership decided to give back to teachers who are giving so much themselves during this difficult time.
Three Ken Garff car dealerships teamed up to honor 5 teachers from Orem and shower them with some well-deserved gifts.
According to a news release, the Garff team selected deserving Orem Schools: Cherry Hill Elementary, Westmore Elementary, and Lakeridge Jr. High, asking each of the school’s principal to nominate 5 deserving teachers from their school.
Each of the three Garff dealerships focused on the 5 teachers from a specific school and gave them each a very impressive gift package.
The gifts were given away as part of Ken Garff’s “We’re Here for You” outreach campaign, a news release said.
The gift packages included national park passes, family vacation vouchers, meal preparation service subscriptions, a signed football from BYU football coach Kalani Sitake and more, according to a news release.
Only a limited number of Garff employees attended the gift package presentation due to COVID-19 precautions.
MORE NEWS:
- Farmington High, other high schools in Davis School District move to online learning
- ‘Horrifying’: People react to Skyridge High School bullying incident video posted online
- Car dealership provides much-needed relief to hardworking teachers
- Road to runoff elections begins in Georgia with control of Senate at stake
- COVID crisis: These states have seen the biggest case increases in the last two weeks