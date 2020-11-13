Car dealership provides much-needed relief to hardworking teachers

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Utah car dealership decided to give back to teachers who are giving so much themselves during this difficult time.

Three Ken Garff car dealerships teamed up to honor 5 teachers from Orem and shower them with some well-deserved gifts.

According to a news release, the Garff team selected deserving Orem Schools: Cherry Hill Elementary, Westmore Elementary, and Lakeridge Jr. High, asking each of the school’s principal to nominate 5 deserving teachers from their school.

Each of the three Garff dealerships focused on the 5 teachers from a specific school and gave them each a very impressive gift package.

The gifts were given away as part of Ken Garff’s “We’re Here for You” outreach campaign, a news release said.

The gift packages included national park passes, family vacation vouchers, meal preparation service subscriptions, a signed football from BYU football coach Kalani Sitake and more, according to a news release.

Only a limited number of Garff employees attended the gift package presentation due to COVID-19 precautions.

