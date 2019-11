HOLLADAY (ABC4 News) – One person was transported to the hospital after a car collided with a Unified Fire Authority engine.

The crash happened on 4500 South and Highland Drive at 9:10 p.m., according to police.

The fire engine was traveling to reports of a fire when the crash happened.

The condition of the person transported to the hospital is unknown at this time.







Police say they are investigating road conditions as a possible cause of the crash.

