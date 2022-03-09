SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah foodies, get ready to enjoy a new offering to the Salt Lake City dining scene.

The Capital Grille, a fine-dining chain spanning over 20 states and international locations is taking root in Utah.

The brand new restaurant will be opening to customers on March 25 and is located at 40 East 100 South, near the corner of Regent Street.

The new space boasts over 12,000 square feet and includes a lounge and patio, along with a separate floor for private/semi-private events.

Known most for its dry-aged steaks, diners can also enjoy fresh seafood dishes along with an extensive wine list.

The restaurant says its steaks are “Dry-aged in-house for 18-24 days, a process that achieves incomparable flavor and tenderness. Steaks are hand-carved daily by the restaurant’s butcher.”

Wine aficionados can enjoy over 350 selections housed in a floor-to-ceiling, temperature-controlled wine kiosk with more than 3,000 bottles.

Diners can also enjoy 30 rare wines not typically offered by the glass which includes library vintages and rare limited bottlings. Private wine lockers are available for annual leasing featuring brass nameplates, specially procured wines and first access to special events and tastings.

The restaurant is open daily for dinner, with reservations recommended, but not required.

To check out the menu or find out more about the restaurant, click here.